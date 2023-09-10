Global Stainless Steel Expo To Be Held In Mumbai From Sept 14-16

Mumbai, Sept 8 (KNN)

The second edition of the Global Stainless Steel Expo (GSSE) is scheduled to be held at the Bombay Exhibition Centre from September 14-16,2023.

The primary objective of the expo is to present a mega platform for the stainless steel industry to connect, network and explore promising business opportunities.









Over 500 stakeholders of stainless steel industry from India and abroad are expected to discuss opportunities in the sector at the Global Stainless-Steel Expo 2023.

Some of the foareas of discussion will include the application of stainless steel in growing sectors like renewable energy (solar, wind and hydro), automobiles and heavy transport, electric vehicles (EVs), railways and metro projects, redevelopment of railway station, defence and aerospace sector, among others.



The three- day expo will be a focused International b2b exhibition-cum-conference connecting all stainless steel stakeholders under one roof - manufacturers, buyers, influencers, regulators, variindustry associations and media.

As per the detailed research report prepared by CRISIL (An S&P Global Company) in close association with Indian Stainless Steel Development Association (ISSDA), the Indian stainless steel industry will play a crucial role in shaping the 5 trillion economy growth plan as envisioned for the country in the years to come, as per the Stainless Vision 2047.

The expo is being organised by Virgo Communications and Exhibitions (VCE).

(KNN Bureau)