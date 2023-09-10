Dpiit Allows Footwear Makers To Import Soles, Other Material Under Certain Conditions

New Delhi, Sept 8 (KNN)

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has permitted the import of footwear soles under certain conditions.

The government has permitted the import of footwear soles on the condition that the component will be used in manufacturing products meant for exports, among other requirements.









In a fresh order, dated September 1, the department mentioned four kinds of material and components, in consultation with the Bureau of Indian Standards.Those materials are Moulded solid rubber soles and heels, Rubber microcellular sheets for soles and heels, Solid PVC soles and heels, and Polyurethane sole, semi-rigid, reported Zee Business.

As per the report, DPIIT said the goods made using such material will not be used or sold in the domestic market, and eligible manufacturers will also be required to submit a self-declaration along with other necessary documents such as bills on the government portal.



The development comes roughly two months after the government's quality control norms applicable to medium- and large-scale footwear makers came into force, defining standards for areas such as the raw material to be used for producing goods. The norms were aimed at preventing the import of substandard material used in the manufacturing of footwear amid the ultimate goal of protecting the consumer's interest.

While the quality control norms for large- and medium-scale footwear producers took effect on July 1, 2023, the government set deadlines of January 1, 2024 and July 1, 2024 for small- and micro-scale footwear makers to comply with the new rules.



In a similar move, the government last month issued a mandatory quality control order for ceiling fans in a bid to ensure the production of quality products.

(KNN Bureau)