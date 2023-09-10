Startup Incubated Under Kerala Mission To Export 150 Robots To Britain

Kochi, Sept 8 (KNN) Sastra Robotics, a start-up incubating under the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), will export 150 robots to Britain.

It has signed a deal with one of the top information technology (IT) companies in the United Kingdom.







As per the press release the robots using artificial intelligence (AI) perform quality testing tasks that cannot be done by humans.



Equipped with advanced robotic arms, these robots function like human hands and fingers and are primarily used to figure out defects in areas like mobile, space, defence, banking, and sophisticated equipment.

Aronin Ponnappan, co-founder and CEO, Sastra Robotics, said that the robots developed by the firm had added another feather to projects like 'Made in Kerala' and 'Make in India'.

The robots have been completely designed and developed in Kerala. They will reduce human intervention in discovering hardware and software failures in electronic smart devices with touch screens besides predicting the reasons for those failures by deploying AI technology, the communication said.

(KNN Bureau)