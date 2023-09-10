Icra Predicts Significant Drop In Fy24 Net Loss For Domestic Aviation Sector

(MENAFN- KNN India)
ICRA Predicts Significant Drop In FY24Loss For Domestic Aviation Sector
New Delhi, Sept 9 (KNN)
Rating agency ICRA in a report forecasted a Sharp Reduction in Domestic Aviation Industry'sLoss for FY24, Estimated at Rs 3,000-5,000 Crore, Compared to Rs 17,000-17,500 Crore in FY23.
This projection comes as domestic air passenger traffic is likely to witness an 8-13 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in FY24 to reach 150-155 million, thereby surpassing pre-Covid levels.
ICRA highlighted that the industry experienced enhanced pricing capabilities, evident through improved yields and a wider revenue per available seat-kilometer micost per available seat-kilometer (RASK-CASK) margin for airlines
The pricing power is expected to continue with a YoY fall in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices since April 2023 (notwithstanding a recent uptick) and relatively stable foreign exchange rates.
The improvement in yields for the airlines, however, will remain monitorable amid elevated ATF prices and depreciation of rupee vis-à-vis thedollar as compared to pre-COVID levels, both of which have a major bearing on the airlines' cost structure.
The average ATF prices stood at `98,892/KL in the first six months of FY24, 53 per cent
higher compared to an average of `64,715/KL during FY20, albeit a fall of 18 per cent compared to `121,013 /KL in FY23. Fuel accounts for 30-40 per cent of the airlines' expenses, while 35-50 per cent of the airlines' operating expenses.
Industry
sees better pricing power
ICRA noted the industry witnessed a better pricing power, as reflected in improved yields and tthe revenue per available seat kilometre – cost per available seat kilometre (RASK-CASK) spread of the airlines. The pricing power is expected to continue with a YoY fall in ATF prices since April 2023 (notwithstanding recent uptick) and relatively stable foreign exchange rates.
(KNN Bureau)
MENAFN10092023000155011030ID1107039977
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.