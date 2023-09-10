Icra Predicts Significant Drop In Fy24 Net Loss For Domestic Aviation Sector

New Delhi, Sept 9 (KNN)

Rating agency ICRA in a report forecasted a Sharp Reduction in Domestic Aviation Industry'sLoss for FY24, Estimated at Rs 3,000-5,000 Crore, Compared to Rs 17,000-17,500 Crore in FY23.

This projection comes as domestic air passenger traffic is likely to witness an 8-13 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in FY24 to reach 150-155 million, thereby surpassing pre-Covid levels.









ICRA highlighted that the industry experienced enhanced pricing capabilities, evident through improved yields and a wider revenue per available seat-kilometer micost per available seat-kilometer (RASK-CASK) margin for airlines

The pricing power is expected to continue with a YoY fall in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices since April 2023 (notwithstanding a recent uptick) and relatively stable foreign exchange rates.



The improvement in yields for the airlines, however, will remain monitorable amid elevated ATF prices and depreciation of rupee vis-à-vis thedollar as compared to pre-COVID levels, both of which have a major bearing on the airlines' cost structure.



The average ATF prices stood at `98,892/KL in the first six months of FY24, 53 per cent

higher compared to an average of `64,715/KL during FY20, albeit a fall of 18 per cent compared to `121,013 /KL in FY23. Fuel accounts for 30-40 per cent of the airlines' expenses, while 35-50 per cent of the airlines' operating expenses.

Industry

sees better pricing power

