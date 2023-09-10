Punjab Govt To Hold Industry Townhall In Four Cities On Sept 14-15

Chandigarh, Sept 9

(KNN)

The AAP government in Punjab will organise Industry Townhall in four cities to woo existing industrialists, ahead of the 2024 General Election.

The“Industry Townhall” will be held in Amritsar and Jalandhar on September 14 and in Ludhiana and Mohali on September 15.







The meetings will be chaired jointly by AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

“Our main fois to address the issues faced by the existing industrialists. A few weeks ago, CM Mann had launched a portal and a WhatsApp number to seek suggestions on how to make the investment climate more efficient and favourable for industrialists. All the suggestions are being looked into,” said a senior functionary in the Chief Minister's Office.

The state has been promised industrial investment of Rs 38,715 crore since April 2022, with over 500 industrial projects having been approved in the Progressive Punjab Investors' Summit held earlier this year.

Most of the investments have been promised in agriculture and food processing sector, followed by new and renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, auto and textile sector.

The state government has been undertaking varisteps for“ease of doing business” in state.

(KNN Bureau)