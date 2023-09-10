Haryana Cm Announces Development Of 100 Acre-Industrial Area In Hisar Village

Hisar, Sept 9 (KNN) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced to develop an industrial area spread over 100 acres in Hisar's Khanpur village.

The state government aims to stimulate micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) units, thereby creating employment opportunities.







Making the announcement on the last day of his three-day Jan Samvad in Hisar, the CM said tehindustrila area will be developed under the PADMA scheme.



Under this scheme, the Khanpur village Panchayat will propose to allocate 100 acres of land, he said.

Last year the state government had launched the Programme to Accelerate Development for MSME Advancement (PADMA) scheme.

The scheme intends to create a dynamic, self-sustainable and thriving industrial infrastructure at the cluster level for each block of Haryana.

(KNN Bureau)