G20 Summit: India Signs 3 Mous With Bangladesh Including Digital Payment Cooperation

New Delhi, Sept 9 (KNN) The bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi on Friday had resulted into signing of three memorandum of understanding (MoUs).

The talks were held on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.







Both the counties have agreed to cooperate on cooperation in Digital Payment mechanisms.

As per the Ministry of External Affairs' official statement the MoU on cooperation in Digital Payment mechanism was signed between National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and Bangladesh Bank.

Another MoU focused on the renewal of the Cultural Exchange Program (CEP) between India and Bangladesh for 2023-2025.



The third MoU was signed between the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and the Bangladesh Agriculture Research Council (BARC).



PM Modi is expected to hold over 15 bilateral meetings over the weekend.

(KNN Bureau)