200 Coimbatore Msmes To Receive Skill Training In Ev Manufacturing

Coimbatore, Sept 9 (KNN) A skilling programme for MSMEs to explore opportunities in the electric vehicle manufacturing sector was launched at Codissia Trade Fair Complex in Coimbatore on Friday.



Over 200 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) from Coimbatore will undergo a skilling programme.







It will help them to tap the emerging opportunities in the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing sector.

Jointly organised by the Facilitating MSMEs in Tamil Nadu (FaMe TN) and the World Resources Institute (WRI-India), the skilling programme is held from September to November in collaboration with the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (Coddisia), Laghu Udyog Bharati (LUB), Institute of Indian Foundrymen (IIF), Southern India Engineering Manufacturers' Association (SIEMA), and Scientific and Industrial Testing and Research Centre (SiTarc).

Organisers said the programme, first of its kind in the country that was launched on Friday.

It aims at facilitating a smooth transition for MSMEs in Coimbatore from the internal combustion engine (ICE) industry to the EV industry.

V. Arun Roy, Secretary to Government, MSME Department, Government of Tamil Nadu, said this transition was of great relevance to a manufacturing State like Tamil Nadu where manufacturing constituted about 20% of the gross value added of the State economy.

“This transition is both an opportunity as well as a challenge because Tamil Nadu has been in the forefront of attracting new investments into the electric vehicle manufacturing ecosystem,” he said.

Ashwini Hingne, Associate Program Director, WRI India, said the body entered into a memorandum of understanding with FaMe TN in August 2022 and it had been engaging with different associations, industry experts and MSMEs to understand the requirements for moving from the current businesses to the future EV industry.

She pointed out that some sectors

like the forging and foundry industry and the conventional ICE manufacturers saw

shrink in business because of the transition to the EV.



But for some, like for the pumps and motors sector, it was a new and emerging opportunity.“We want to understand what is the transition, the risks and the opportunities and what are the needs. The skilling programme is conducted as the first step,” she said.

Hariharan Ramamoorthy, All India vice-president Laghu Udyog Bharati, said 15 million EVs were expected to be manufactured in India by 2030 out of which 10 million would be two-wheelers and three-wheelers. The current two-wheeler capacity in the country was about 23 million at peak level.

“The skilling programme is a hand-holding exercise for MSMEs in the transition stage. Of the two sets of programmes, the EV Exploration Programme is for newcomers. The Fast Track Motor Programme is for industries who are aware of the EV sector. Our demand to the government is to set up an EV park in Coimbatore and attract original equipment manufacturers (OEM),” he said.

V. Thirugnanam, president, Codissia; Hari Viswanathan, honorary secretary, IIF Coimbatore; D. Vignesh, president, SIEMA; Ma. Sendilkumar, immediate past president, SiTarc; K. Mariappan, president, Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association; Shantha Sheela, State Business Facilitation Officer, FaMe TN; V. Rajeswari, Assistant Director, District Industries Centre, Coimbatore; and R. Shasikumar, honorary secretary, CODISSIA, spoke.

