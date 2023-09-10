Watch: Distracted Uae Drivers Cause 3 Horrific Multi-Vehicle Collisions In Abu Dhabi

Last updated: Fri 8 Sep 2023, 10:30 PM

The Abu Dhabi Police on Friday took to social media to share a shocking video of horrific accidents in the capital.

The clip released by the authorities show three accidents that were caught on camera.

Here's the clip:

The first accident shows a multi-vehicle collision involving five cars. The accident sees one of the drivers speeding and not paying attention to the slow moving traffic ahead. The driver rams into another car and then causing a domino effect. One of the vehicles involved in the accident, catches fire.

The second accident sees a car ram head on into the vehicle in front at very high speed. Three cars were damaged in the incident.

The third accident is similar with one of the cars speeding into slow moving traffic and causing a horrific collision, with vehicles catching fire.

The authorities reminded motorists to keep their eyes on the road at all times as seriaccidents are likely to happen because of variinterruptions.

This serves as a warning about the dangers of using phones and doing other things while behind the wheel, the police's Traffic and Patrols Directorate said.

Never make a phone call, take selfies, or browse social media while driving, the police stressed. They added that the fine for distracted driving is Dh800 and four traffic points .

ALSO READ:

Viral video: Dubai Police summons gang of girls for riding motorcycles recklessly, concealing number plates

UAE: 8 of the most shocking viral videos of dangerdriving, accidents this year

'Ray of hope': Accident victim praises Dubai Police officer for kindness, helping her in distress