Uk To Work With All Major Economies, Including Uae, At G20 For A Strong Global Economy: Uk Envoy

"Building a strong global economy is also at the heart of the UK Prime Minister's priorities, and we cannot reduce inflation, create jobs and grow our own economy without working closely with other major economies, including with the UAE," said Edward Hobart, the British Ambassador to the UAE.

"At the G20 Summit, the Prime Minister will lead a global conversation on bringing down inflation, increasing economic security and harnessing the technologies of the future - and we will keep prioritising inflation reduction through well-calibrated monetary and fiscal policy," he added.

The 18th G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi on Saturday and Sunday will be attended by leaders representing 19 member countries and the European Union, which account for 85 per cent of the world GDP, 75 per cent of the global trade and over 65 per cent of the world's population.

Nine other countries, including the UAE, are attending the Summit as invitees. A G20 Leaders' Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the G20 Summit, stating Leaders' commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.

The UK Ambassador stressed that the G20 Summit is a hugely important event for the UK, coming at a time of multiple crises around the globe that are impacting people's lives.

Hobart pointed out the conflicts, disturbances, and human rights violations occurred in many parts of the world over the past year, especially the Ukrainian crisis, which has affected global energy prices and food security.

The envoy emphasised that the UK priorities for the G20 summit are all about helping to address such challenges.

Hobart explained that collective efforts towards durable and sustainable peace in Ukraine, helping to alleviate food security concerns and providing vital assistance to the world's most vulnerable people are the need of the hour.

The ambassador pointed out that the G20 Summit is taking place shortly ahead of COP28, the UN Climate Conference to be held in Dubai this year.

"Given the timing, this provides a fantastic platform to show our full support to the UAE's hosting of COP. At the G20 Summit, we will continue to strengthen the deep and historic relations that the UK-share."

Hobart added that the G20 Summit is a timely opportunity for the UK to demonstrate its continued commitment to partner with the UAE, "and work in close collaboration to tackle the shared global challenges that we face, promote prosperity and security for our citizens and tackle climate change."

As Wam reported, the G20 Summit will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.