Uae Weather: Chance Of Fog, Mist Temperatures To Reach 40°C Today

The weather in the will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times today, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Low clouds will appear over the eastern coast by morning. Temperatures tend are set to decrease slightly, with Abu Dhabi and Dubai seeing lows of 30°C and 32°C respectively, and a maximum of 40°C.

It will be humid by night and Monday morning, with a probability of fog or mist forming over some coastal and internal areas, especially westward.

Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust. The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

