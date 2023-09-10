Former Dubai Girl Gaur Calls It A 'Great Day' After Dream England Debut Sets Up Big Win Against Lanka

Former Dubai girl Mahika Gaur made a dream debut for England with a three-wicket haul that helped the hosts beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the first ODI of a three-game series.

The 17-year-old fast-bowler, who had represented the national women's team before moving to the UK, finished with impressive figures of three for 26. She was well supported in the bowling department by another debutant, Lauren Louise Filer, who bagged three wickets for 27 runs.

Gaur claimed the scalps of both the Sri Lankan openers, Sanjeewani (5) and Athapaththu (10) before the visitors were dismissed for 106 in 30.2 overs.

England comfortably chased down the total to win by seven wickets with 192 balls to spare.

The win demonstrated England's prowess in the ODI format after their shock T20 series defeat by the Islanders.

After the win, Gaur told the BBC: "It was a great day, I enjoyed myself out there and it was good to get a win as well.

"I think it's about bowling your best ball for longer. I've not played much 50-over cricket but I think it's good for the bowlers as the batters don't go as hard at you.

"I've been in England for a year since moving back from the UAE. My coach )Martin Speight) has been great and it's good he's been able to come to see my debut."

England captain Heather Knight was delighted with the turnaround of her team's fortunes following the T20 debacles and top Sky Sports:“It was a good toss to win. The ball nipped around a bit and the bowlers made the most of it.

“Mahika bowled some magic balls; she's a really exciting prospect as she wings the ball late, which I think is a key attribute. I'm pleased for her. Lauren Filer's a crowd favourite and gets everyone up and about.

“I wouldn't change our approach at all,” Knight added.

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu described the match as 'a tough day at the office.'

“T20 is a different format, Mahika and Kate Cross bowled well in the first hour. We didn't handle that pressure, we needed 250 or 260 on this pitch.

"We have to talk about positive things - but we have to improve our batting. Patience is important, but I think we can bounce back and play really good cricket,” added Athapaththu.

Brief scores

Sri Lanka 106 (30.2 overs): Harshitha 35; Glenn 3-20, Gaur 3-26, Filer 3-27

England 107-3 (18 overs): Beaumont 32, Lamb 27

England won by seven wickets, and lead the three-match series 1-0