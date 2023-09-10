(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Arab League (AL) and Egypt on Saturday expressed their sincere condolences to Moroover the recent earthquake that left at least 820 dead and over 672 injured.
Ahmed Aboul-Gheit, secretary-general of the Cairo-based AL, condoled with Moroin a statement posted on social platform X, formerly known as Twitter, hoping the country will quickly overcome the crisis.
The Arab Parliament, affiliated with the AL, also expressed in a statement its solidarity with the government, people and parliament of Moroover the“devastating earthquake” that hit the kingdom.
The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that“Egypt affirmed its full solidarity with the government and people of Moroin facing the devastating aftermath of this horrific accident and painful affliction.”
A 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit MoroFriday at 11:11 p.m. local time (2211 GMT) at a depth of 18.5 km, said the U.S. Geological Survey.
The epicenter of the earthquake was near the town of Ighil in Al Haouz Province, some 70 km southwest of Marrakesh. ■ Author
