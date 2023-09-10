Uae, Greece Discuss Defense Cooperation

The two officials discussed the two countries' friendly relations and strategic partnership and exchanged views on the latest regional and international issues, UAE's official news agency WAM reported.

The UAE's top diplomat highlighted his country's willingness to strengthen ties with Greece to benefit both countries and their peoples.

For his part, the Greek minister commended the strategic ties between the two countries, saying that the leadership on both sides have given full support to the bilateral ties, according to the report. ■

Famagusta Gazette



