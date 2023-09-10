Sunday, 10 September 2023 01:59 GMT

296 Dead In Morocco Earthquake: Authorities


(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) The death toll from a strong earthquake that struck MoroFriday night has risen to 296, the country's Interior Ministry said.

  Famagusta Gazette

