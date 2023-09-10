Black Rainstorm Warning Signal: Special Arrangements Of Centrestage, Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair, Salon De Te

(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) HONG KONG, Sept 8, 2023
Due to Black Rainstorm Warning is hoisted, CENTRESTAGE, HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and Salon de TE are now temporarily closed. If Black Rainstorm Warning Signal is lowered or cancelled at or before 2pm, our fairs will be re-opened two hours after the Black Rainstorm Warning Signal is lowered.
About HKTDC
The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: . Followon Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn
