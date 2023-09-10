Centrestage Elites Unveils Spring/Summer 2024 Collections







HONG KONG, Sept 7, 2023

-

(ACN Newswire)

-

Asia's premier fashion event CENTRESTAGE, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) with Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR)* as the Lead Sponsor, is taking place from 6 to 9 September at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Joining last night's CENTRESTAGE opening ceremony are (from L) Shirley Chan, Council Member of HKTDC; Hong Kong designer Wilson Choi; Margaret Fong, Executive Director of HKTDC; Kevin Yeung, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region; Dr Peter KN Lam, Chairman of HKTDC; Katherine Fang, Chairman of the HKTDC Garment Advisory Committee; Japanese designer Emi Funayama; and Sunny Tan, Legislative Council Member

A major annual fashion extravaganza and CENTRESTAGE's kick-off event, CENTRESTAGE ELITES was held last night on 6 September. It featured the spring/summer 2024 collections of Hong Kong designer Wilson Choi's brand REDEMPTIVE as well as acclaimed Japanese designer Emi Funayama's brand FETICO.

Last night's gala drew an impressive array of industry insiders, celebrities and fashionistas, including Carlos Chan, Kevin Chu, Regina Ho, Alfred Hui, Rosita Kwok, Ali Lee, PhoeNg, Adam Pak, Sammy Sum, Shirley Sham and Kathy Yuen. Celebrity Hanna Chan, Hong Kong high jumper Cecilia Yeung and model Pete were the star models at the event, strutting down the runway wearing REDEMPTIVE and FETICO's latest collection. Visit the following link to watch the show:

REDEMPTIVE's spring/summer 2024 collection, titled "OUT OF SERVICE," takes a humorapproach in examining the challenges of modern life. It aims to inspire individuals to rediscover the beauty of life, embrace new opportunities and strike a balance between and seek freedom in their work and personal life.

FETICO's spring/summer 2024 collection, named "Do Not Disturb," emphasises the importance of embracing one's authentic self, irrespective of gender, age or social status. In doing so, the collection advocates for women to enjoy freedom of living without interference.

CENTRESTAGE, which closes on Saturday, 9 September, features more than 240 participating brands from 19 countries and regions.

Fashion buyers and the public are welcome to attend the last two days of the fair on 8 and 9 September. Across the four days of the event, attendees can participate in more than 40 events, including fashion shows, forums and lucky draws.

Fair details

- Date: 6 to 9 September 2023 (Wednesday to Saturday)

- Venue: HKCEC

- Date & CENTERSTAGE opening hours

- 6-7 Sept (Wed - Thu) 10am-6:30pm Free admission for trade visitors

- 8 Sept (Fri) 10am-6:30pm Free admission for trade visitors and public visitors

- 9 Sept (Sat) 10am-5:30pm

Websites:

- CENTRESTAGE:

- Fashion Hong Kong :

- Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC):

- Photo download:

Media enquiries

For more information, please contact Best Crew Public Relations & Marketing:

Diana Tang, Tel: +852 3594 6443,