The Emerging Tech Summit - Saudi Arabia 2023

The Emerging Tech Summit (ETS) ( ) is set to take centre stage on the 8th and 9th of November at the Voco, Riyadh, bringing together the most influential leaders and forward-thinkers in the technology industry. This exclusive by-invitation-only event is poised to reshape the landscape of technology adoption in varisectors such as Government organizations, Energy, BFSI, Healthcare, Travel & Tourism, Logistics, Manufacturing & more.





Breaking new ground in the IT industry, ETS introduces the first-ever Face-to-Face meetings summit, tailored to the specific business needs of each attendee. Unlike traditional tech conferences, ETS crafts personalized agendas for every participant, ensuring that their individual requirements are met with precision and excellence.The summit will play host to an array of solution providers specializing in AI, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, IoT, and Cloud Computing, who are poised to meet the evolving needs of delegate companies. Unlike the typical trade show format, ETS guarantees meaningful meetings between solution providers and top decision-makers from companies that align with their collaborative goals.With over 450 high-profile attendees, including representatives from over 50 solution-providing companies, 100 diverse organizations, and 30 esteemed media houses, the Emerging Tech Summit promises to be a one-of-a-kind gathering that no tech enthusiast can afford to miss.Joinat ETS and be a part of this extraordinary tech event that will shape the future of the industry.Registration is now open, and we invite all those who are passionate about technology innovation and collaboration to secure their spot today.For more information and registration details, please register at .