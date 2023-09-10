Qatar Takes Part In Permanent Preparatory Committee Meeting In Oman

The delegation of the State of Qatar, headed by Minister of Finance, H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, participated in the fifth meeting of the permanent preparatory committee at the ministerial level of the Authority for Economic and Development Affairs, in the city of Salalah in the sisterly Sultanate of Oman.

Their Excellencies the Ministers of Economy and Finance of the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council attended. During the meeting, many topics related to strengthening the role of the Economic and Development Affairs Authority were presented, and Their Excellencies members of the committee discussed the initiatives and projects included in the work program of the Economic and Development Affairs Authority to achieve economic unity by 2025, including completing the remaining topics of the customs union and the Gulf common market.