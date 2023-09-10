Qatar To Participate In Cifit 2023

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar will participate as a“Guest Country of Honor” in the 23rd edition of the China International Fair for Investment & Trade (CIFIT 2023). The event will take place in Xiamen, China from September 8th to 11th, under the theme of“Open and Integrated: Key to High–Quality Development”.

The Qatar pavilion will feature several entities including the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Investment Promotion Agency of Qatar (IPA Qatar), Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ), Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) and Qatari Diar.

Qatar's participation aims to showcase the Qatari economy and its prominent position on the regional and international levels, introduce the attractive Qatari business environment provided by Qatar for international businessmen and investors, highlight the incentives and initiatives launched by the country to support the private sector and enhance the competitiveness and diversification of the economy, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030. Additionally, it aims to strengthen the close bilateral ties between the State of Qatar and the People's Republic of China.

The China International Fair for Investment and Trade is held annually every September in the city of Xiamen and is considered one of the largest events to attract foreign investment.

This year's edition will witness the organization of several panels, presentations, and interactive meetings to highlight major issues such as attracting foreign investment, strategies to enter international markets, bilateral commercial and economic exchanges, sustainable development, smart manufacturing, the digital economy, and the Belt and Road Initiative.