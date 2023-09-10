Qfma Launches Gcc Smart Investor Award To Enhance Awareness

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA) is proactively participating in a joint GCC program for investment awareness under the name“Mulim”, which was launched by the agencies and authorities regulating financial markets in the GCC countries in 2020.

Since that time, the QFMA has taken part in making this program a success throughout all its stages with the purpose of raising the level of investor awareness in Qatar and the other GCC countries, disseminating knowledge about the fundamentals of investment in financial markets, the methods used in fraudulent activities and the risks. This is in addition to ensuring the necessity of adopting strategies that can help in mitigating such risks and introducing the regulations and legislations that govern transactions in financial markets and eventually raise the standards of efficiency and safety in these markets.

Lately, the GCC investment awareness program,“Mulim”, has announced launching its second edition of the GCC Smart Investor Award approved by the General Assembly of the GCC at the level of its member states with prizes of more than one million Saudi riyals in comparison with 275 thousand Saudi riyals for the first edition of the award.

Maryam Al Heid(pictured), Acting Head of the Communications Section in the Public Relations and Communications Department at the QFMA, said that the concurrent launch of both a media campaign and the GCC Smart Investor Award in its second edition is in line with the great importance placed by the QFMA on spreading awareness in the financial markets with the purpose of developing the skill and knowledge of investors as well as protecting and enabling them to take sound investment decisions at the right time and place. This will eventually encourage and develop investment within a safe financial market and an attractive investment environment which will become a springboard for supporting the growth and diversification of the national economy.

The GCC Smart Investor Award aims at motivating both the nationals and the residents in the GCC countries to produce awareness-oriented content that engages in spreading an investment culture and an appreciation of the importance of saving and investment along with raising the level of an individual's financial knowledge to enhance his/her ability to draw sound future plans and achieve financial goals by taking correct financial decisions that lead to financial stability.

Applicants for the award will be able to upload their entries through the dedicated webpage on the“Mulim” program's website ( and they can also contact the program officials for any inquiries, and to have access to the detailed campaign content through the website itself, or through the designated social media platforms on Twitter and Instagram (@MulimGCC).