Qatar To Send 180 Athletes For Hangzhou Asian Games

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) yesterday announced that 180 athletes will be representing Team Qatar in the 19th edition of Asian Games, which will run from September 23 to the October 8, 2023, in the Chinese city of Hangzhou.

Team Qatar stars will be competing in 27 sport disciplines, including shooting, athletics, basketball, boxing, chess, cycling, esports, equestrian, football, fencing, gymnastics, golf, handball, Juji Karate, sailing, squash, swimming, tennis, taekwondo, triathlon, table tennis, volleyball, 3x3 basketball, beach volleyball, weightlifting and Archery.

Qatar beach volleyball team will kick off their campaign in the games on September 19, four days prior to the event's opening ceremony - while Qatar football and volleyball teams will begin fighting for top honours on September 20.



Qatar's Fares Ibrahim in action during the 2018 Asian Games men's weightlifting 94kg event in Jakarta, Indonesia, in this August 25, 2018 file photo.

Qatar U23 football team were drawn in Group A alongside Japan and Palestine while Qatar Volleyball team will play in group E alongside Thailand and Hong Kong.

Defending champions, Qatar handball team will begin participation September 24 in Group B with South Korea, and Hong Kong.



Action during the men's handball final between Qatar and Bahrain at the 2018 Asian Games.

Team Qatar claimed the men's handball gold medal at Incheon 2014 Asian Games after a 24-21 victory over hosts South Korea in the final match and they defended the title at Jakarta-Palembang 2018 Asian Games after beating Bahrain 32-27 in the final match.

Team Qatar is looking to open a new chapter of achievements in Hangzhou Asian Games and take Qatar's incredible sport record to a greater level-backed by a big support from the wise leadership.



Secretary-General of the Qatar Olympic Committee Jassim bin Rashid Al Buainain, yesterday met with the secretaries of the Qatari sports federations participating in the Asian Games. He praised the efforts made by the federations in preparing and equipping the Qatari athletes for the games, wishing success to all the federations and hoping to achieve results that reflect the development of Qatari sports and its prominent presence at the continental level.

The Qatari administrative delegation for the Games also presented a presentation during the meeting on the ongoing preparations and the latest developments related to Qatar's participation in the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

On his behalf, Al Buenain appreciated Team Qatar participation in these games. He said together we can make these games memorable and successful.



Qatar won two medals in equestrian events.

He continued, saying:“Qatar will have a significant presence in the upcoming edition of the Asian Games, represented by 180 athletes who aspire to deliver impressive performances and reach the podium. We wish all our athletes the best of luck and hope to continue the successes achieved in previeditions, showcasing a positive image of Qatari sports in this major Asian event.”

Al Buainain pointed out the participation of a significant number of young and promising Qatari athletes as part of the strategy to prepare the teams for the Asian Games - Doha 2030, launched by the Qatar Olympic Committee to support and develop national sports federations and athletes to enhance performance and excellence in the Doha 2030 Asian Games.



Cherif Younousse (left) and Ahmed Tijan clinched the gold medal in men's beach volleyball in Indonesia.

The Secretary-General of the Qatar Olympic Committee expressed his confidence in the success of the nineteenth edition of the Asian Games and said in this context:“We are confident that our friends in the People's Republic of China are capable of organizing a remarkable edition of the Games, given the extensive preparations for the event and the organizational expertise gained from hosting several major sports events, including the 24th Winter Olympic Games in Beijing last year.”

Rashid Saeed Adiba, the Chef de mission, stated:“Preparations for the Qatari delegation's participation in the Asian Games - Hangzhou 2022 have reached their final stages. We will spare no effort in supporting all our federations and participating athletes, and we will work to overcome any challenges they may face to enable them to deliver impressive performances befitting Qatar and its sporting status.”



Abubaker Haydar Abdalla won bronze in the men's 800m.

Back to the 18th edition, Team Qatar signed off Jakarta-Palembang 2018 Asian Games with a remarkable tally of 13 medals, including 6 gold medals, 4 silver medals and 3 bronze medals.

In athletics competitions, late Abdelelah Haroon took the gold medal of 400m event, Ashraf El Seify won the gold medal of Hammer throw event and Abdulrahman Samba clinched the gold medal of 400m hurdles event.



Ashraf El Seify won the men's hammer throw at the 2018 Games.

Team Qatar took the gold medal of men's 4x400m event, Tosi Ogunode claimed the silver medal of 100m event while Yasser Bagharab won the silver medal of 3000m steeplechase event, and Abubaker Haydar kept the winning streak to clinch the bronze medal of 800m event.

Qatar's beach volleyball team and handball team stole the spotlights by claiming the men's gold medals.



Qatar defeated Bahrain 32–27 in the final to win the gold medal in men's handball at the 2018 Asian Games.

Faris Ibrahim claimed the silver medal of men's 94kg weightlifting event while Sheikh Ali Al Thani clinched the silver medal of equestrian's individual jumping event. on the same track of glory, Hamad Ali Al Marri claimed the bronze medal of Men's double trap event.



Qatar won the men's 4×400 metres relay gold at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium five years ago.