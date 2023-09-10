Qatar Participated In Interpol's Centenary Celebrations

Doha: Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Interior, participated in the centennial celebration of the establishment of the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) by illuminating the main ministry building in blue. This gesture affirmed the organization's crucial role in combating crime worldwide.

On this occasion, Major Ali Mohammed Al Ali, who is the Director of the Arab and International Police Communication Department at the Ministry of Interior, explained that the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) was founded on September 7, 1923 and currently has 195 member countries, is one of the most important and prominent international organizations dedicated to combating crime and reducing its spread.

He mentioned that Qatar, since joining Interpol in 1974, actively and strongly contributes to variareas of the organization's work, maintaining a constructive and productive collaboration with it.



Qatar participates in International Conference on Food Security in Uzbekistan Qatar passports office now located in Wadi Al-Banat

Major Al Ali highlighted some of the joint activities with the organization in recent years, such as the establishment of a national team to identify disaster victims, obtaining international accreditation for the team, and Qatar's contribution to the establishment of the Interpol Innovation Centre in Singapore.

Furthermore, he noted that Qatar organized the 79th General Assembly of Interpol in 2010 and loaned several Qatari officers to work within the organization. Qatar also supported the Stadia project to secure major sports events and partnered with Interpol in coordinating international police efforts during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Additionally, Qatar's active participation and support for Interpol's operations were discussed, along with the commitment of the National Central Bureau in Doha to the highest standards set by the organization. The Bureau was regionally ranked first and seventh globally by Interpol in areas related to the application of these standards.