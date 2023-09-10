Naseem Dental Centre Launches Back To School Dental Camp

Doha, Qatar: Naseem Dental Centre, a trusted name in dental healthcare, has announced its much-anticipated back to school dental camp, taking place on September 8, 2023, from 2pm to 8pm.

This event will be hosted at the renowned Naseem Dental Centre Muntazah branch, aiming to ensure that students and adults kick off the new school year with radiant smiles and robust health. Naseem Dental Centre Muntazah offers attendees a comprehensive array of complimentary services during this special event.

Expert paediatric dentists will provide personalised consultations and guidance to both parents and children, ensuring their oral health is in optimal condition. Adults can avail themselves of complimentary dental screenings, ensuring they maintain a strong foundation of oral health.

As part of our commitment to overall well-being, attendees will receive complimentary medicines to support their health. Recognizing the significance of holistic health, Naseem Dental Centre offers BMI analysis to help attendees maintain a healthy body.

To register for the back to school dental camp, simply scan the QR code provided in their promotional materials. Naseem Dental Centre has a long-standing commitment to community well-being and this event is another step in their mission to promote healthier lives. Don't miss out on this opportunity to ensure your family begins the school year with a confident smile and robust health.