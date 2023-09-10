Park Hyatt Doha Appoints New Executive Sous Chef

Doha, Qatar: Park Hyatt Doha announces the appointment of Chef Fabio Fioravanti as the new Executive SChef. With over 16 years of professional experience in the culinary world and the youthful curiosity to craft dining art pieces, Chef Fabio takes on the new challenge with enthusiasm to elevate the dining experience.

Before joining Park Hyatt Doha, he held the position of Head Chef at one of the most renowned restaurants in the world and Qatar, Alain Ducasse. He led the creation of the restaurant from scratch and developed a concept that highlights authentic Italian cuisine by bringing in French techniques into his recipes.

Chef Fabio paved his own way of understanding French gastronomy, culture and language. Prior to his journey to Qatar, he also worked in a 3-star Michelin restaurant in Monaco, Le Louis XV, at the Hotel de Paris.

With a fine understanding of both Italian and French cuisines, Chef Fabio now brings his culinary expertise to Park Hyatt Doha. A luxury hotel brand known for its meticulattention to detail and curated experiences, it is a perfect match for his crafted approach to creating an immersive dining experience.

Commenting on his appointment, Chef Fabio Fioravanti said:“I am honoured to join the amazing team at Park Hyatt Doha and embark on this culinary journey in one of the most culturally vibrant cities in the world.” He added:“My mission is to create a culinary experience that celebrates the rich flavours of Italy while embracing the art of fine dining. I am looking forward to welcoming guests and letting them experience a new culinary journey in all of our venues.”

From his side, Franck Detrait, Director of Food & Beverage and Culinary Operations, said:“I am very happy to have Chef Fabio on our team, and I am confident that guests can expect an exquisite dining experience that fuses his deep-rooted passion for Italian and French cuisine with the hotel's commitment to luxury and elegance.”

Park Hyatt Doha is a sophisticated retreat located in Msheireb Downtown Doha, the world's first sustainable downtown regeneration project. With bespoke guest experiences, Park Hyatt Doha is the place to be for people who savour subtle elegance, opening a gateway to the best of life at the heart of Doha.

The hotel brings to Doha the understated luxuries that the Park Hyatt is famfor around the world, presenting 187 distinctive guest rooms and suites, three restaurants, and a terrace lounge. In addition to more than 2,000sqm. of meeting and event space, the hotel also offers 1,750sqm. of recreation and leisure facilities, including a pool, spa, and fitness centre.