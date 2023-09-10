Reyada Medical Centre Launches Back-To-School Campaign

Doha, Qatar: Reyada Medical Centre has announced that its back-to-school campaign, will be from September 1 to September 20. As part of this initiative, children can avail complimentary paediatric consultations, vision tests, and ear check-ups. The campaign is centered around Reyada's unwavering dedication to delivering accessible and top-tier medical care.

Jamsheer Hamza, Managing Director of Reyada Healthcare, said“As a JCI accredited facility, Reyada is dedicated to upholding the highest standards of quality care. Our Back-to-School Campaign aligns perfectly with our mission to provide accessible healthcare without compromising excellence.”

Dr. Abdul Kalam, Executive Director of Reyada Healthcare said,“Our team of expert doctors and dedicated healthcare professionals are eager to provide complete care, ensuring that students start their academic year in the best of health.”

To register for this campaign, parents/guardians can call 4445 7777.

The Back to School campaign will be available from 9 am to 1 pm and 5 pm to 9 pm between Saturday to Thursday. An expert team including Paediatric Specialists Dr. Varsha Sayed and Dr. Habeeb Abdulrehman, ENT Specialist Dr. Nijo Joseph and experienced Optometrists together will ensure comprehensive and compassionate care for all children.

With more than 15 departments, Reyada Medical Centre, is a JCI accredited facility and it also provides radiology services, laboratory, pharmacy, physiotherapy, and optical services. The medical center is open all days of the week from 7 am until 12 midnight and is centrally located on C Ring Road, Doha.