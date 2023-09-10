Chairman Of Transitional Sovereignty Council Of Sudan Leaves Doha

Doha, Qatar: The Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the sisterly Republic of the Sudan HE General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan left Doha on Thursday after a working visit to the country.

His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were seen off upon departure from Hamad International Airport by the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Sudan HE Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Sada, and Ambassador of the Republic of the Sudan to Qatar HE Ahmed Abdel-Rahman Mohamed Hassan Siwar Al Dahab.

