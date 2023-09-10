Qatar Participates In International Conference On Food Security In Uzbekistan

Doha: The State of Qatar is participating in the International Conference on Food Security held in Samarkand in the Republic of Uzbekistan, with a delegation headed by the Minister of Municipality HE Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie.

Held on Thursday and Friday, the two-day conference will see the participation of several ministers of agriculture and food security from member states of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

In addition to reviewing the challenges facing food security in the world, the conference discusses the most important innovative solutions to transform food systems, which meet the goals of the UN Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development.