Transport Minister Receives Messages From Egyptian Counterpart

Doha, Qatar: The Minister of Transport HE Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti received two written messages from the Minister of Transport of the Arab Republic of Egypt HE Vice Admiral Eng. Kamel Abdelhadi El Wazir.

The first message focused on cooperation between the two countries in the fields of transportation, ports and civil aviation, and ways to further develop it, particularly on maritime transportation.

The second message included an invitation to the 5th round of Smart Transport, Logistics, Infrastructure & Traffic Fair & Forum for the MEA Region (TransMEA2023), to be held in Cairo this November.

The two messages were delivered by the Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the State of Qatar HE Amr Kamal El Din El Sherbiny, during his meeting today with HE the Minister.