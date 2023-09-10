Qatar Passports Office Now Located In Wadi Al-Banat

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has announced that the General Directorate of Passports has moved its headquarters from the old building in Al Gharafa to its new location in the Wadi Al-Banat area.

The new passports office will be in operation effective from Sunday, September 10, 2023.

■ Working hours: Sunday to Thursday

. Morning shift: 7am - 12:30pm

. Evening shift: 1pm - 6pm

Visitors may enter gates 1 and 3, and parking is available in Basement B1.

The MoI also said that PROs of companies are requested to visit the External Services Centers.

Scan the QR code below to find the new location.



