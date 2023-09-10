Amir Holds Talks With Chairman Of Transitional Sovereign Council Of Sudan

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani held a session of official talks with Chairman of Transitional Sovereign Council of The Sudan HE General Abdul Fattah Al Burhan at Lusail Palace on Thursday.

During the session, developments of the situation in The Sudan were discussed, where HE Chairman of Transitional Sovereign Council briefed HH the Amir on the latest developments as well as the challenges faced by Sudan.

HH the Amir, during the talks session, reiterated the stance of the State of Qatar calling for stopping the fighting in Sudan, and pursuing dialogue and peaceful ways to overcome differences. His Highness also expressed Qatar's hope for all Sudanese political forces to engage in broad negotiations after the permanent cessation of the armed conflict, to reach a comprehensive agreement and sustainable peace that fulfills the aspirations of the brotherly Sudanese people for stability, development and prosperity. His Highness praised, in this regard, the regional and international efforts aimed at ending the conflict and achieving stability in Sudan.

For his part, Chairman of Transitional Sovereign Council of The Sudan expressed thanks and appreciation to HH the Amir for the stance of the State of Qatar in supporting the government and people of Sudan, in a way that serves stability and development there.

The talks session also touched on ways to support and develop the existing fraternal relations between the two countries, in addition to regional and international developments.

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani attended the session of talks.

It was also attended by Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Head of the State Security HE Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Muhammad bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, and a number of senior officials.

On the Sudanese side, the session was attended by Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Ali Al Sadiq Ali, Director-General of the General Intelligence Service HE Ahmed Ibrahim Mofaddal and members of the official delegation accompanying Chairman of Transitional Sovereign Council of The Sudan.

HH the Amir and HE Chairman of Transitional Sovereign Council of The Sudan, had earlier held a bilateral meeting in which they discussed key issues of common concern.

