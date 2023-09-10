Britain Witnessing Record-Breaking September Heatwave

London: Britain is experiencing a record-breaking period of hot September weather with Friday the fifth consecutive day of temperatures climbing above 30 degrees Cels(86 degrees Fahrenheit).

Britain's Meteorological Office said on social media that "today's provisional highest temperature was 30.9C at Cavendish, in Suffolk."

“This marks the 5th consecutive day when temperatures have exceeded 30C and is the first time this has ever happened in September in our records,” the Met Office added.

The previrecord was three consecutive September days, seen four times before, most recently in 2016.

According to the Met Office, the record is likely to continue on Saturday and Sunday with hot weather expected to hold over the weekend for much of southern England and Wales.

Temperatures are likely to peak close to 33C on Saturday“in what could be the hottest day of the year so far”, the Met Office said.

"However, the UK will gradually transition to a cooler air mass in the coming days with an increasing chance of thundery downpours for some," the Met Office added.

Thursday was provisionally the hottest day of the year so far with 32.6C recorded in Wisley, Surrey, in southern England.

The temperature surpassed the 32.2C recorded for two days in June.

The hottest ever September day in Britain was recorded back in 1906 when the mercury hit 35.6C in South Yorkshire, northern England.

Enjoying the late summer heatwave, Britons have crowded the beaches in the south of the country, including in the popular seaside town of Brighton.

“I've been in Brighton many times, but this is the first time I see the beach so crowded,” Anastasia Nosko, 22, told AFP in the coastal town this week.

An amber health alert is in place until Sunday evening for most of England, with authorities warning of increased risks to the more vulnerable.

The Met Office has said that“as our climate changes due to human influences, hot spells like this are becoming more frequent and severe.”