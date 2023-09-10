Qatar Arrests Several Men Over 'Geolocation' Drug Dealing

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) announced that the General Directorate of Drug Enforcement has arrested several individuals for their involvement in dealing illegal drugs across Qatar.
The MoI said that a number of Arab nationals were found engaging in drug promotion within the country by distributing them in varilocations using“geolocation” feature.
During the search operation and investigation, the suspects confessed to the crime after more than 100,000 Captagon pills were discovered in their residences.
The arrested individuals, along with the seized items, were referred to the relevant prosecution office to process legal action. Read Also
Three arrested for private property theft in Qatar: MoI Three arrested for selling stolen gold jewelry in Qatar
MENAFN10092023000063011010ID1107039773
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.