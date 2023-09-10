Qatar Arrests Several Men Over 'Geolocation' Drug Dealing

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) announced that the General Directorate of Drug Enforcement has arrested several individuals for their involvement in dealing illegal drugs across Qatar.

The MoI said that a number of Arab nationals were found engaging in drug promotion within the country by distributing them in varilocations using“geolocation” feature.

During the search operation and investigation, the suspects confessed to the crime after more than 100,000 Captagon pills were discovered in their residences.

The arrested individuals, along with the seized items, were referred to the relevant prosecution office to process legal action.