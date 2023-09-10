Spacex Ordered By Faa To Make Fixes After Starship Launch Mishap

Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies Corp. must take“corrective actions” to prevent a recurrence of mishaps during an April test of its Starship rocket before the Federal Aviation Administration will grant it another launch permit.

The FAA blamed“multiple root causes” of the flawed Starship test launch in an emailed statement on Friday, and said the company must, among other things, redesign its hardware to prevent leaks and fires. It cited a total of 63 actions in need of remedy.

"SpaceXmust implement all corrective actions that impact public safety and apply for and receive a license modification from the FAA that addresses all safety, environmental and other applicable regulatory requirements prior to the next Starship launch,” it said.

SpaceXhad no immediate reply to a request for comment.