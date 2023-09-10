Turkiye, Algeria Discuss Increasing Trade Exchange

Ankara: Turkiye has put great efforts into boosting investments in the North African nation of Algeria, where the authorities provide all kinds of cooperation, said the Turkish foreign minister Hakan Fidan yesterday.

“We have a great effort and will to increase Turkish investments. Algerian authorities are also showing all kinds of cooperation in this regard,” Hakan Fidan told a joint conference in the capital Ankara with his visiting Algerian counterpart, Ahmed Attaf.

Fidan and his Algerian counterpart Ahmed Attaf co-chaired the second meeting of the Joint Planning Group, formed to follow up on outcomes of the Turkiye-Algeria High-Level Cooperation Council held in Turkiye in

2022.

For his part, Attaf said relations between Turkiye and Algeria are developing both politically and economically, pointing that the two countries eye increasing their trade exchange to $10bn.

He said there has been significant progress over the last three years.