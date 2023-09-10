Symposium Discusses Qatar's Experience In Protecting Migrants During Conflicts

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), represented by the Human Rights Department, participated in a symposium entitled“Qatar's Experience in Protecting Migrants during Armed Conflict”, which was organised by the National Committee for International Humanitarian Law in Qatar at the College of Law, Qatar University, in cooperation with the National Committee for International Humanitarian Law in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Red Cross, and Qatar University.

During the symposium, Director of Human Rights Department at MoFA, H E Dr. Turki bin Abdullah Zaid Al Mahmoud shed light on Qatar's experience in resolving conflicts peacefully and helping refugees and migrants affected by international conflicts.