Mol Received 4,430 Recruitment Applications In Aug

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour (MoL) received 4,430 applications for new recruitment in August, 3,651 applications were approved, 779 applications were rejected.

The total number of requests to modify the profession reached 3,909 applications, 3,847 were approved and 62 were rejected.

This came in a monthly statistics report for August 2023 issued by MoL, highlighting the key statistics and numbers from the nation's labour sector.

Additionally, it covers the outcomes of oversight visits to businesses under the jurisdiction of labour Law.

According to the bulletin, the number of applications for the renewal of a work permit in the year amounted to 11,700 applications, 11,241 applications were approved and 459 applications were rejected, while the number of applications for special work permits reached 878, including 529 for the renewal of a permit, 98 applications for a new issuance and 251 cancellations.

In terms of inspection visits to Labour recruitment offices, the statistical bulletin showed that the ministry carried out about 169 inspection tours on recruitment offices, 166 of which ended without recording observations, and 2 of them warned to remove the violation.

During the month of August, the Labour Inspection Department carried out intensive inspection campaigns to monitor the extent of establishments' compliance with the laws and ministerial decisions concerned with regulating the labour market in the country, with a total number of inspection visits of 4,675 visits in variregions, resulting in an alert to 624 companies to remove the violation, while the number of reports of controlling violations against companies reached 359.

With regard to labour complaints, the statistical bulletin showed that the Department of Labour Disputes received complaints from the establishment's workers against the establishment with about 2,720 complaints, of which 863 complaints were settled, 23 of which were referred to the Labour dispute settlement committees, and 1,834 complaints remained under the procedure. The Labour Disputes Department also received 98 reports from the public and all of them were resolved. The number of cases referred to the dispute settlement committees during the past month reached about 23 cases.