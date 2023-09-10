Sunday, 10 September 2023 01:49 GMT

Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Argentine Official


Doha, Qatar: The Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met today with Undersecretary for Multilateral and Bilateral Economic Negotiations at the Argentine Republic HE Ramiro Ordoqui, who is currently visiting the country .

The meeting dealt with bilateral cooperation, particularly in the economy, investment, technology, and culture fields.

