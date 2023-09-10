Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Argentine Official

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met today with Undersecretary for Multilateral and Bilateral Economic Negotiations at the Argentine Republic HE Ramiro Ordoqui, who is currently visiting the country .
The meeting dealt with bilateral cooperation, particularly in the economy, investment, technology, and culture fields. Read Also
Minister of State for International Cooperation meets European Official Somali Prime Minister meets Qatari Minister of State for International Cooperation
MENAFN10092023000063011010ID1107039752
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.