Protecting Education From Attacks: Qatari Proposal Celebrated Globally

“Since wars begin in the minds of men, it is in the minds of men that the defences of peace must be constructed”, the founding charter of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) states.

Established in 1945, the UNEplaces the issue of education and conflicts within its framework, delivering a message that concerns the entire world. The essence of the message is that the promotion of peace, and consequently the achievement of stability and development, can only be attained through education. This underscores education's utmost importance at all times - at peace times, and before, during and after conflicts and wars - to enhance international awareness and understanding, and to spread tolerance, action and recognition of human rights, including the right to education.

Hence, education, its continuity, and its protection during conflicts are among the most critical goals and agendas of the global Sustainable Development 2030, especially since about half of all out-of-school children live in armed conflict-affected areas For all these reasons, the protection of education from attacks is of paramount importance for the State of Qatar under the wise leadership of the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and H H's wise directives. Qatar serves as a neutral and trusted mediator in variconflicts. Furthermore, Qatar has consistently prioritised investment in quality education, both nationally and internationally.

Because the protection of education from attacks in conflict areas is of significant importance to the State of Qatar, it has been a top priority and a matter of great concern since early times. In 2010, with the support and guidance of the Father Amir H H Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani and H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, chairperson of the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, the State of Qatar introduced a resolution on“The Right to Education in Emergency Situations” at the UN General Assembly. Thus, Qatar led the efforts to issue a pioneering United Nations resolution on the right to education in emergencies, as a large proportion of the world's children who are not enrolled in schools live in conflict-affected areas. The resolution, which the General Assembly unanimously adopted, affirms the human right to education and access to it during crisis and conflict and urges states to support this right as an integral element of humanitarian assistance and response. It further urges states to fulfill their obligations under international law to respect civilians and civilian objects and to not attack teachers, students, and education facilities.

The world celebrates Sep. 9 as the International Day to Protect Education from Attack, based on a draft resolution presented by the State of Qatar to the United Nations General Assembly during its 74th session. This resolution was adopted unanimously in May 2020. It calls on the international community to alleviate the plight of students affected by armed conflicts.

The world continues to remember with pride and appreciation H H the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani's announcement in September 2018 of the State of Qatar's pledge to provide quality education to one million girls by 2021. This pledge represents a significant milestone in the history of UN development initiatives aimed at delivering quality education to girls and women in developing countries.

H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, chairperson of the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, played a prominent and pioneering role in the UN General Assembly's adoption of the“International Day to Protect Education from Attack.” This demonstrates the State of Qatar's commitment to affirming the right to quality education for all, ensuring the well-being of millions of children and placing education among the top priorities by ensuring safety, protecting educational institutions, and ensuring access to quality education in conflict-affected areas.

The adoption of Qatar's draft resolution, celebrated worldwide for the fourth consecutive year, signifies the importance of ensuring quality education at all levels and providing safe learning environments during emergencies and armed conflicts.

In his statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Nuaimi had emphasized the State of Qatar's commitment to quality education, not only at the national level but also on the international level. H E pointed out that Qatar's numerinitiatives in this regard, particularly those related to protecting education from attacks and in conflict-affected areas, have garnered widespread acceptance and acclaim worldwide.

H E Al Nuaimi praised H H the Amir's efforts and initiatives, as well as those of H H the Father Amir and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, in the field of education and its protection worldwide, especially in conflict-affected areas. These efforts have received widespread international acclaim as they respond to the educational needs and aspirations of millions of children and youths who have been deprived of education due to armed conflicts. This, in turn, contributes to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations.

HE also noted that the EAA, along with its variprograms, such as Educate A Child (EAC), serves as a model for international emulation. The foundation is renowned for its role in spreading learning and knowledge, reaching marginalized and deprived groups affected by conflicts, which is also considered an investment in the human capital and increasing awareness, which in turn leads to avoiding conflicts, tensions and poverty and contributing to development.

Dr. Al Nuaimi commended the collaboration between Qatar and UNEin these areas and their partnership in supporting education and all aspects of the organization's work.

Among the Qatari educational initiatives that are consistent with the goals of sustainable development, there are international institutions, led by the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, which was founded by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser in 2012 to serve as an umbrella for many programs specialized in providing quality education to communities suffering from poverty or marginalization, such as Educate A Child (EAC), Al Fakhoora, Protect Education in Insecurity and Conflict (PEIC) and Reach Out To Asia (ROTA).

These programs work to ensure that all children in the developing world benefit from their right to education - especially those who are not enrolled in school, and address education issues with a special commitment to the most disadvantaged groups in the world, through capacity building, resource mobilization, and the establishment of multi-sectoral alliances and partnerships.

In a related context, it must be noted that H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of EAA, signed in February 2018 in Paris an agreement with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), to provide education to more than 150,000 out-of-school children in the Middle East and Asia, texpanding Qatar's partnership with UNEto cover many countries, in addition to many vital and strategic initiatives and partnerships launched by the State of Qatar in the same context. EAA has exceeded the goal of educating 10 million children in 2018, by educating 15 million children to date, in addition to the continuemphasis on the need to respond to develop innovative solutions to confront the crisis of attacks on education.

EAA cooperates with its partners to achieve its goals, with 67 million children out of school, which means that one-sixth of children of primary school age around the world are deprived of their right to education, due to poverty, conflict, displacement, discrimination, disability and other obstacles.

People around the globe are aware of EAA's pioneering role in the global movement to stop attacks on education and protect it in times of conflict as a human right, with a foon conflict-affected and marginalized communities.

Education Above All Foundation also works with about 100 partners, through the four programs that have been mentioned, in addition to managing the Global Innovation Program and the 'Together' project in Qatar, while developing an emergency curriculum designed specifically for children whose lives have been disrupted by conflict and displacement, and supporting them, as well as ensuring quality, equitable and inclusive education for all, especially for societies experiencing armed conflicts and insecurity. The foundation does so through advocacy to ensure accountability and an end to the culture of impunity against attacks on education, and to empower rights holders with the knowledge and skills necessary to defend their right to education, which contributes to building more peaceful, fair and prospersocieties, in addition to the psychological and social reading skills.

In regard to the Educate A Child program, it represents a model of success and distinguished partnership between the foundation and the United Nations, as it was established in 2012 to reduce the number of children who lack basic education around the globe. After ten years of efforts, the program supports more than 15 million children globally, contributing to real and significant transformations that contribute to strengthening societies and building a more sustainable world for children who were prevented from attending primary education.

The program's strategy is to develop strategic partnerships and create innovative solutions to remove obstacles that prevent them from accessing quality education, in addition to providing students with basic needs, such as integrated vaccination programs and the provision of meals and water, in cooperation with the Global Vaccine Alliance (GAVI) and the Food Security Program.

These successful initiatives achieved by EAA through EAC have encouraged the launch the new Zero Out of School Children Strategy, which aims to zero the percentage of children out of school in several countries, and the program is currently working with a number of governments to achieve this goal.

Education itself is a fundamental human right and should be enjoyed by all people at all times, especially in emergencies, as it should be seen as a lifeline for those stuck in conflict zones or displaced in remote displacement and refugee camps.

Emphasizing this fundamental principle, the State of Qatar has been and remains one of the main supporters and proponents of the Safe Schools Declaration (SSD) since its launch in 2015, knowing that optimal protection of education from attack will only be achieved by putting an end to armed conflicts. To achieve this goal, everyone must take concrete steps towards securing the safety of students and teachers and provide all support for the transformation of education in a changing and unstable world In this context, the State of Qatar has established partnerships with regional organizations and many international partners to enhance the protection of conflict-affected children and prevent any violations against them, and other related initiative. This reflects Qatar's commitment, along with the international community, to recognizing that armed conflicts create numerdestructive obstacles to education, as prolonged conflicts, especially today, have a negative impact on the future of entire generations, particularly children and the most vulnerable groups. Therefore, it is essential for everyone to respect, support and enjoy the right to education, especially in situations of armed conflict and insecurity. For all of this, it is evident the extreme importance of the International Day to Protect Education from Attack on Sept. 9 of every year, which is the result of Qatari efforts to raise awareness of the suffering of millions of affected children in conflict zones and their urgent need for support in the field of education, and to affirm at the same time the commitment towards protecting the right to education in times of conflict, as well as the protection of education from the continuand deliberate attacks and widespread armed violence suffered by children in different parts of the world.