Finance Minister Meets Somali Counterpart

Minister of Finance, H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari held a meeting with Minister of Finance of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H E Bihi Iman Egeh during his current visit to the country. During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries in the economic, trade and investment fields and ways to develop them, in addition to discussing aspects of cooperation.

