Minister Of Health Discusses Strengthening Regional Efforts To Eradicate Polio

Minister of Public Health H E Dr. Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari, who is also the Co-Chair of the Regional Subcommittee on Polio Eradication and Outbreaks Response at the World Health Organization's (WHO) Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean, met Director of the Polio Eradication Program in the Eastern Mediterranean Region at the WHO Dr. Hamid Jafari and the Deputy Director of the Polio Program at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Dr. Michael Galway, currently visiting the country.

They discussed enhancing cooperation between Qatar, the WHO and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in supporting regional efforts to eradicate the polio disease.