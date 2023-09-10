Qu Health Webinar Addresses Patient Safety

Doha, Qatar: Qatar University Health Cluster (QU Health), in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), recently held an interactive live expert panel discussion on 'Engaging Patients for Patient Safety' to support health care workers.

Safety is a fundamental principle of patient care and an important component of quality management. Improving patient safety demands a complex system-wide effort, involving a wide range of actions in performance improvement, environmental safety and risk management. Therefore, it requires a comprehensive approach to identifying and managing actual and potential risks to patient safety and finding long term solutions for the health care system.

The webinar, held under the auspices of the Continuing Professional Development (CPD) unit aimed at discussing the role of patients and their families and caregivers in the policies and practices for safe health care and understanding the need for active engagement of patients and their families and caregivers in all levels of health care to improve patient safety.

The discussion hosted national experts led by Dr. Somia Elfaki, Assistant Executive Director Quality and Patient Safety, Corporate Quality Improvement & Patient Safety Dep. Hamad Medical Corporation; Sumera Farhan. Specialist – Clinical Quality and Accreditation Department, Sidra Medicine; Dr. Anas Hamad. Director of Pharmacy Department, National Center for Cancer Care & Research; Head of Medication Safety & Quality Center, Hamad Medical Corporation Pharmacy Executive Office; Thabit Melham. Executive Director of Nursing - Corporate Nursing and Midwifery - Quality and Patient Safety at HMC.

It is worth noting that the CPD unit for health practitioners works in partnership with both health and educational institutions in Qatar, along with MoPH, to investigate the initial training needs of health care providers and provides targeted training to meet these needs. QU strives to harness the efforts of local experts to work together in developing more educational and training activities.