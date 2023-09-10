Electric Vehicle Day At Msheireb Downtown Doha Tomorrow

Doha, Qatar: In celebration of Electric Vehicle Day, Msheireb Downtown Doha (MDD) is offering electric car users free valet parking tomorrow, September 9.

Electric vehicle users enjoy complimentary valet parking services at Msheireb Downtown Doha on Electric Vehicle Day. Msheireb Downtown Doha is dedicated to promoting cleaner and greener commuting options.

MDD is equipped with state-of-the-art electric vehicle charging stations. The city has four charging docks located around hotel parking areas, basement parking and Al Khail Street. Visitors can conveniently charge their vehicles while exploring the city, ensuring a seamless and eco-friendly experience. As the world transitions toward a greener future, Electric Vehicle Day at Msheireb Downtown Doha is a testament to MDD's commitment to sustainable living and transportation.