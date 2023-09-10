2023 Wise Awards Winners Drive Global Educational Progress

Doha, Qatar: Six ground-breaking projects addressing global educational challenges have been recognised by WISE for their positive contribution to education and society. The WISE Awards aim to highlight projects that have demonstrated impact in their communities and have the potential to set international standards and best practices worldwide.

The 2023 WISE Awards winners, hailing from the Republic of Moldova, Kenya, the USA, Colombia, and India, are models of excellence that serve as an inspiration for innovation and creative action for education.



Qatar stresses sustainable practices for clean air

MoL received 4,430 recruitment applications in Aug

Qatar sees rise in travellers, aircraft movements in July Exhibit exploring two centuries of furniture design opens in Msheireb

Stavros N. Yiannouka, CEO of WISE said:“In a world where education is the cornerstone of progress, the WISE Awards not only celebrates innovation but also the spirit of unity, resilience, and determination. Each winner this year exemplifies the transformative power of education, bridging gaps and fostering inclusivity. As we navigate the complexities of our global landscape, these initiatives light the way, proving that with innovation and dedication, we can shape a brighter, more equitable future for all.”

This year's WISE Awards winners are Tekwill in Every School by ATIC (Republic of Moldova) - a national program providing 60% of Moldova's high schools with a free online digital curriculum enabling students and teachers to obtain future-ready skills driven by IT sector needs.

The International Common Assessment for Numeracy (ICAN) by PAL Network (Kenya) is a common assessment numeracy tool designed to address foundational learning challenges across the Global South. NaTakallam: A Different Kind of Language Learning by NaTakallam (USA) addresses challenges facing displaced populations by partnering with K12 schools and universities to enhance language learning. Ahlan Simsim by IRC in partnership with Sesame Workshop (USA, Jordan) is a transformational early childhood development initiative reaching students, caregivers and parents through direct intervention programs and digital education content.

Nature-Based Education Networks by OpEPA (Colombia) is transforming urban learning communities into living classrooms, embracing natural ecosystems as spaces for immersive learning experiences and Catalyzing ECE at Scale by Rocket Learning (India) is an early childhood and foundational learning EdTech system supporting teachers, students and anganwadi caregivers to enhance student learning.

The winners of the WISE Awards will be celebrated in Doha in an exclusive ceremony held during the upcoming 2023 WISE summit, taking place on November 28-29. In addition to international visibility and networking opportunities as part of the WISE community, each winner will receive $20,000.

Since its inception in 2009, the WISE Awards have recognized and promoted 90 innovative projects, from over 150 countries, that are addressing global educational challenges. The 2023 finalists represent a diverse range of sectors and locations, showcasing a growing resource of expertise and sound educational practice. By showcasing these diverse approaches and innovative practices, the 2023 WISE Awards winners are paving the way for a more dynamic and effective education landscape globally.