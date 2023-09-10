New Australian Envoy Vows To Elevate Bilateral Ties With Qatar

Doha, Qatar: The Australian Ambassador to Qatar H E Shane Flanagan expressed his commitment to fostering a deeper relationship between Qatar and Australia, focusing on enhancing trade and investment. He took over as ambassador in August.

“As an Ambassador, I'm focused on deepening Australian bilateral relationship with Qatar including by strengthening our trade and investment links, I'm also really looking forward to meeting as many members of the Australian community in Doha as possible, and of course learning all about Qatar's vibrant history and rich culture,” the envoy said via a video message on X platform.



The announcement of Flanagan's appointment was made on July 11, with H E Penny Wong, Australia's Foreign Minister, highlighting the robust ties between the two nations.

“The Australia-Qatar relationship is underpinned by strong commercial ties in agriculture, investment and aviation, and technical cooperation in security-related fields. More than 3,000 Australians and a growing number of Australian companies are based in Qatar,” she said in a statement.

Minister Wong emphasised that“Qatar is a valued source of foreign direct investment in Australia, with an estimated AUD 4 billion in property, infrastructure, and renewable energy.”

Flanagan brings a wealth of experience to his new role, being a career officer from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. He most recently held the position of Director of the Southern, Central, and West Africa Section. Flanagan's prior overseas assignments include roles as Deputy Head of Mission in Afghanistan and Zimbabwe, with earlier postings in Indonesia and Japan.

The envoy's educational background comprises a Master of Politics and Policy from Deakin University, as well as a Bachelor of Economics/Asian Studies from the Australian National University. He is proficient in Indonesian and has a proven track record in international affairs. Last week, Flanagan presented his credentials to the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The Australian Embassy in Qatar highlights the warm and friendly bilateral relationship between the two nations, particularly underscored by strong commercial connections in sectors such as food exports and engineering services.

Qatar established its embassy in Canberra in 2012, reciprocated by Australia opening its embassy in Doha in 2016, it said on its website.

“Aviation links are strong, with Qatar Airways operating daily direct flights from Doha to Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide (2022). Around 3,000 Australians reside in Qatar (2022) and nearly 40,000 Australians visit Qatar annually (2019).”

The collaborative research network between the two nations is thriving, with 24 Australian universities engaged in joint projects with Qatari institutions. A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Higher Education, Research, and Vocational Training, signed in 2016, further supports this partnership. Australian agencies like Safe Work Australia and Fair Work Australia have lent their expertise to facilitate Qatar's labour reforms in collaboration with the International Labor Organization (ILO).

Significantly, Qatar assisted Australia with evacuating 405 Australians and vulnerable Afghans from Afghanistan after the fall of Kabul in August 2021. The country has also been hosting Australia's Interim Mission on Afghanistan since September 2021.

Trade and investment between the two nations are likewise flourishing, with Qatar being a top-three trading partner for Australia in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Two-way goods and services trade amounting to AUD 2.8bn in the fiscal year 2021-2022 demonstrates an impressive, annualised trend growth of 7.7% over the past five years. Several Australian companies are active in Qatar, with exports including alumina, meat, and engineering services. Qatar, in turn, exports aviation services, fertilisers, and aluminium to Australia. Furthermore, Qatar's sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority and state-owned investment entities Hassad Food and Nebras Power have collectively invested approximately AUD 4 billion in Australia's property, logistics, energy, and agriculture sectors, it explained.