Russia's Fm Accuses Armenian Parliament Speaker Of Lying

“There's this individual, I believe the speaker of the Armenian Parliament, who allowed himself to express the idea that Russia “handed over” Karabakh to Azerbaijan. It's hard to imagine a more incorrect and dishonest statement. This absolutely does not correspond to reality,” he said.

Lavrov noted that there's no need to accuse Russia of "surrendering" Karabakh, adding that the authorities of Armenia must be accountable to their own people independently.

Earlier, the Chairman of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia, Alen Simonyan, referred to the "thoughts of Armenian society" that "Russia handed over Karabakh".