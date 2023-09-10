Russia's Fm Accuses Armenian Parliament Speaker Of Lying

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. Statements by
Armenian officials that Russia has "surrendered" Karabakh to
Azerbaijan do not correspond to reality, Russian Foreign Minister
Sergei Lavrov said at a press conference in New Delhi, Trend reports.
“There's this individual, I believe the speaker of the Armenian
Parliament, who allowed himself to express the idea that Russia
“handed over” Karabakh to Azerbaijan. It's hard to imagine a more
incorrect and dishonest statement. This absolutely does not
correspond to reality,” he said.
Lavrov noted that there's no need to accuse Russia of
"surrendering" Karabakh, adding that the authorities of Armenia
must be accountable to their own people independently.
Earlier, the Chairman of the National Assembly of the Republic
of Armenia, Alen Simonyan, referred to the "thoughts of Armenian
society" that "Russia handed over Karabakh".
