Separatists In Azerbaijan's Karabakh Aggravate Situation With Food Supply Themselves - Political Scientist

"If the separatists still do not allow this truck to pass, the situation will become even more tense. The ICRC is also trying to facilitate this, but the creation of artificial obstacles is becoming massive. In general, the ICRC is creating obstacles to peace and security through its actions. I think that the Red Cross, which protects the interests of the West, also participates as a tool in geopolitical games. The mission of this organization should be to support humanitarian activities," he said.

"The food shipment should reach its destination soon. Thus, we will see the failure of all performances of the so-called 'humanitarian blockade'," Huseynov noted.

Meanwhile, this morning a truck of the Russian Red Cross Society was expected to arrive in Aghdam, and from there to Askeran. However, the truck of the Russian Red Cross Society is still not allowed to go to Askeran. At present, a truck with food from the Russian Red Cross Society is still standing in Barda, although it should move to Khankendi on the Aghdam-Khankendi road.