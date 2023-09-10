Separatists In Azerbaijan's Karabakh Aggravate Situation With Food Supply Themselves - Political Scientist

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. Movement of a
truck with food supplies of the Russian Red Cross Society on the
Barda-Aghdam-Khankendi road fully complies with the Azerbaijani
constitution, Azerbaijani political scientist Ilyas Huseynov told
Trend .
"If the separatists still do not allow this truck to pass, the
situation will become even more tense. The ICRC is also trying to
facilitate this, but the creation of artificial obstacles is
becoming massive. In general, the ICRC is creating obstacles to
peace and security through its actions. I think that the Red Cross,
which protects the interests of the West, also participates as a
tool in geopolitical games. The mission of this organization should
be to support humanitarian activities," he said.
"The food shipment should reach its destination soon. Thus, we
will see the failure of all performances of the so-called
'humanitarian blockade'," Huseynov noted.
Meanwhile, this morning a truck of the Russian Red Cross Society
was expected to arrive in Aghdam, and from there to Askeran.
However, the truck of the Russian Red Cross Society is still not
allowed to go to Askeran. At present, a truck with food from the
Russian Red Cross Society is still standing in Barda, although it
should move to Khankendi on the Aghdam-Khankendi road.
MENAFN10092023000187011040ID1107039633
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.