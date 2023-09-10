So-Called“Elections” In Azerbaijan's Karabakh Have No Legal Ground - Council Of Europe

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. The so-called
“presidential elections” held in Azerbaijan's Khankendi have no
legal ground, Marija Pejčinović Burić, Secretary General of the
Council of Europe, said, Trend reports.
Respect for international standards is a key. The Council of
Europe calls to de-escalate tensions, engage in a dialogue, restore
peace. We are ready to support, she wrote on her page on X
(Twitter).
Earlier, the Azerbaijani MFA has called on the international
community to strongly condemn the so-called "elections", noting
that holding the so-called“elections” once again clearly shows
that Armenia and the puppet regime created by it, which have taken
steps to maintain the staquo and continue its occupation
policy, are not really interested in the peace process, on the
contrary, have taken the path of provocation and escalating the
situation.
