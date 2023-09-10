Sunday, 10 September 2023 01:46 GMT

So-Called“Elections” In Azerbaijan's Karabakh Have No Legal Ground - Council Of Europe


9/10/2023 6:06:01 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. The so-called “presidential elections” held in Azerbaijan's Khankendi have no legal ground, Marija Pejčinović Burić, Secretary General of the Council of Europe, said, Trend reports.

Respect for international standards is a key. The Council of Europe calls to de-escalate tensions, engage in a dialogue, restore peace. We are ready to support, she wrote on her page on X (Twitter).

Earlier, the Azerbaijani MFA has called on the international community to strongly condemn the so-called "elections", noting that holding the so-called“elections” once again clearly shows that Armenia and the puppet regime created by it, which have taken steps to maintain the staquo and continue its occupation policy, are not really interested in the peace process, on the contrary, have taken the path of provocation and escalating the situation.

MENAFN10092023000187011040ID1107039632

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search