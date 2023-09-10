So-Called“Elections” In Azerbaijan's Karabakh Have No Legal Ground - Council Of Europe

Respect for international standards is a key. The Council of Europe calls to de-escalate tensions, engage in a dialogue, restore peace. We are ready to support, she wrote on her page on X (Twitter).

Earlier, the Azerbaijani MFA has called on the international community to strongly condemn the so-called "elections", noting that holding the so-called“elections” once again clearly shows that Armenia and the puppet regime created by it, which have taken steps to maintain the staquo and continue its occupation policy, are not really interested in the peace process, on the contrary, have taken the path of provocation and escalating the situation.