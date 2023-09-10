Japanese official says Mount Fuji ‘screaming in pain’ due to overcrowding of tourists

(MENAFN) Mount Fuji, one of the holy mountains in Japan as well as a famous pilgrimage destination, might become less appealing if the amount of tourists is not taken in hand, the regional government caution.



“Fuji is screaming in pain. We can’t just wait for improvement,” Masatake Izumi, a Yamanashi national administration representative, informed a US-based news agency in a trip for foreign press on Saturday, also mentioning that “overtourism” must be addressed as soon as possible.



Izumi was cited by a news agency as saying that “Fuji faces a real crisis” due to the “uncontrollable” stream of tourists. “We fear that Mount Fuji will soon become so unattractive, nobody would want to climb it,” he declared.



As stated by administration spokespersons, the post-Covid tourism flourishing has taken thousands of climbers to the mountain, which led to ecological harm and employing more stress on the first aid services.



In spite of the launch of a movement advising tourists not to clutter up, with volunteers taking away tons of garbage every year, both climbers as well as caretakers criticize the overpopulation and the loads of litter thrown along the route.

