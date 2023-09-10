GCC stock markets end the week on a mixed note

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) GCC stock markets ended the week on mixed performances with some seeing significant price corrections. Economic growth, energy price volatility, and monetary policy concerns affected sentiment and the markets’ direction.

The Dubai stock market recorded a decline this week but continued to trade within the top range for this year. Traders could maintain their attention on developments around monetary policy expectations as new economic data arrives ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting. At the same time, strong local economic conditions could continue to support the market.

While the Abu Dhabi stock market recorded more than a month of price corrections, the market could rebound if traders continue to buy the dip. The rebound in oil prices could also provide a boost to local sentiment and could support a recovery in local stock prices.

The Qatari stock market saw a mitigated week with a decline at first then a rebound as traders reacted to the volatility in natural gas and oil markets. The main index remained near multi-year lows and could be exposed to the downside if sentiment deteriorates in reaction to global economic conditions. However, growth in the local economy could support the market to a certain extent.

The Saudi stock market closed near its previous bottom after a series of losses. Concerns about the impact of the Saudi oil production cuts could continue to weigh on sentiment while the non-oil sector growth slows down.





